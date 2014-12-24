STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares fell over 1 percent to mark a second consecutive session of declines after blue-chips such as Housing Development Finance Corp tracked falls in Chinese stocks and the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts. The benchmark BSE index closed 1.08 percent lower while the broader NSE index lost 1.12 percent, marking their biggest daily fall in over a week.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee hit its lowest level in a week on the back of month-end dollar demand from importers and as shares declined for a second consecutive session. The partially convertible rupee closed at 63.5150/5250 per dollar, weaker than Tuesday's 63.28/29. The unit had dropped to a low of 63.56, its lowest since Dec. 17.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

Indian bonds fell in holiday-thinned trading, and traders expect market volumes to remain low until the end of the year with foreign investors mostly staying on the sidelines. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 4 basis points higher at 7.96 percent

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate higher 2 basis points at 7.29 percent, while the one-year rate up 3 bps at 7.88 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The cash rate closed at 7.90/7.95 percent versus Tuesday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)