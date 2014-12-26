STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares were flat on Friday, giving up gains earlier in the session as investors were unwilling to take big risks ahead of the holidays, while subduded sentiment across the region also weighed. The benchmark BSE index was down 0.08 percent while the broader NSE index was up 0.03 percent.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee weakened further against the dollar on month-end dollar demand and muted inflows. The partially convertible rupee was at 63.62 per dollar versus previous close of 63.5150/5250, when the unit had hit its lowest level in a week on Wednesday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

Indian bonds fell slightly on concerns over the fiscal deficit after local newswire Cogencis reported on Wednesday that a discussion between finance ministry officials and economists debated the roadmap of fiscal consolidation. Buying interest was also limited as most dealers preferred to stay light year-end. The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 7.97 percent, up from Wednesday's 7.96 percent

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate unchanged at 7.29 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.87 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The cash rate at 8.20/25 versus Wednesday's 7.90/7.95 percent. (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)