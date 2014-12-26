STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares slightly higher in holiday-thinned trade as investors were reluctant to take big bets. The benchmark BSE index was down 0.04 percent, while the broader NSE index was up 0.09 percent.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee stayed down vs the dollar on month-end dollar demand and profit booking by foreign investors. The partially convertible rupee was at 63.65 versus previous close of 63.5150/5250.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

Indian bonds fell more after higher-than-expected auction cut-offs disappointed market. The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 7.9867 percent, after rising to 7.9997 pct and up from Wednesday's 7.96 percent

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate up 1 bp at 7.30 pct and the one-year rate steady at 7.88 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The cash rate at 8.10/20 versus Wednesday's 7.90/7.95 percent. (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)