US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as earnings pick up
April 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.
STOCKS
Indian shares slightly higher in holiday-thinned trade as investors were reluctant to take big bets. The benchmark BSE index was down 0.04 percent, while the broader NSE index was up 0.09 percent.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee stayed down vs the dollar on month-end dollar demand and profit booking by foreign investors. The partially convertible rupee was at 63.65 versus previous close of 63.5150/5250.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
Indian bonds fell more after higher-than-expected auction cut-offs disappointed market. The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 7.9867 percent, after rising to 7.9997 pct and up from Wednesday's 7.96 percent
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year rate up 1 bp at 7.30 pct and the one-year rate steady at 7.88 percent.
CALL MONEY
The cash rate at 8.10/20 versus Wednesday's 7.90/7.95 percent. (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)
Apr 19 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE742F14CW1 ADANI PORTS 90D 20-Apr-17 99.9829 6.2426 2 50 99.9829