STOCKS

Indian shares closed higher on Friday, snapping a two-day losing streak, led by technology stocks while broader sentiment was tepid as investors kept away from risky bets ahead of the year-end holidays. The benchmark BSE index closed 0.12 percent higher while the broader NSE index gained 0.33 percent.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee continued its fall against the dollar for the third straight session on month-end dollar demand and profit-booking by foreign investors ahead of the end of the year. The partially convertible rupee closed at 63.5575/5675 per dollar, after falling to a day's low of 63.70 and weaker than 63.5150/5250 on Wednesday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

Indian bonds fell more after higher-than-expected auction cut-offs disappointed the market. The benchmark 10-year bond yield touched 7.9997 percent, its highest since Dec. 17, and closed 2 basis points higher at 7.98 percent.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate closed flat at 7.29 pct and the one-year rate was down 2 basis points at 7.86 percent.

CALL MONEY

The 3-day cash rate ended at 8.00/8.05 versus the two-day closing rate of 7.90/7.95 percent on Wednesday. (Compiled by Indulal PM)