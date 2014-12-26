US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as earnings pick up
April 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.
STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares closed higher on Friday, snapping a two-day losing streak, led by technology stocks while broader sentiment was tepid as investors kept away from risky bets ahead of the year-end holidays. The benchmark BSE index closed 0.12 percent higher while the broader NSE index gained 0.33 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee continued its fall against the dollar for the third straight session on month-end dollar demand and profit-booking by foreign investors ahead of the end of the year. The partially convertible rupee closed at 63.5575/5675 per dollar, after falling to a day's low of 63.70 and weaker than 63.5150/5250 on Wednesday.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
Indian bonds fell more after higher-than-expected auction cut-offs disappointed the market. The benchmark 10-year bond yield touched 7.9997 percent, its highest since Dec. 17, and closed 2 basis points higher at 7.98 percent.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate closed flat at 7.29 pct and the one-year rate was down 2 basis points at 7.86 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The 3-day cash rate ended at 8.00/8.05 versus the two-day closing rate of 7.90/7.95 percent on Wednesday. (Compiled by Indulal PM)
Apr 19 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE742F14CW1 ADANI PORTS 90D 20-Apr-17 99.9829 6.2426 2 50 99.9829