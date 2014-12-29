STOCKS

----------------------- Indian shares rose tracking gains on Wall Street on Friday and firm trends across the region. The benchmark BSE index was up 0.72 percent while the broader NSE index gained 0.69 percent.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee started the last week of the year on a weak note, falling due to persistent month-end dollar demand. The partially convertible rupee was at 63.6675 to the dollar compared with Friday's close of 63.5575/5675.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

Indian bonds were a tad down in lacklustre trade as most traders were away on holiday. Volume was thin. The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 7.97 percent versus Friday's close of 7.98 percent.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate was at 7.28 percent, down from its previous close of 7.29 pct. The one-year rate was also down 1 basis point at 7.85 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The 1-day cash rate was at 8.40/45 percent versus the previous 3-day cash rate closing level of 8.00/05 percent. (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)