STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares rose on Monday tracking gains on Wall Street on Friday and firm trends across the region. The benchmark BSE index was up 0.68 percent, while the broader NSE index gained 0.65 percent.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee started the last week of the year on a weak note, due to persistent month-end dollar demand. The partially convertible rupee was at 63.6725/6725 to the dollar compared with Friday's close of 63.5575/5675.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

Indian bonds were down 4 basis points at 7.94 percent versus Friday's close of 7.98 percent after NewsRise Financial reported the finance ministry expects the RBI to cut interest rates before its policy review on Feb. 3, citing an unidentified senior ministry official.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate was at 7.21 percent, down from its previous close of 7.29 percent. The one-year rate was down 8 basis points at 7.78 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The one-day cash rate was at 8.30/35 percent versus the previous three-day cash rate closing level of 8.00/05 percent. (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)