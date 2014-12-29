STOCKS

Indian shares rose for the second consecutive session on Monday, led by metals and mining firms such as Tata Steel on expectations the government would pass executive orders to ease land acquisition rules and auction minerals such as iron ore. The benchmark BSE index was up 0.57 percent, while the broader NSE index gained 0.56 percent.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee ended weaker on month-end dollar demand. It closed at 63.6725/6850 per dollar compared with Friday's close of 63.5575/5675.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

Indian bonds ended lower 5 bps at 7.93 percent on reports that the finance ministry expects the RBI to cut interest rates before its policy review on Feb. 3, citing an unidentified senior ministry official.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate was at 7.22 percent, down from its previous close of 7.29 percent. The one-year rate was down 5 bps at 7.81 percent.

CALL MONEY

The one-day cash rate was at 8.20/8.25 percent versus the previous three-day cash rate closing level of 8.00/8.05 percent. (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)