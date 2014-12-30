STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.02 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.06 percent higher. Larsen and Toubro leads gains after India passed an urgent executive order on Monday to ease land-acquisition rules.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 63.74/75 per dollar compared with the previous close of 63.6725/6850 per dollar, tracking broad dollar strength as Greece heads to an early election next month. Month-end dollar demand also weighs.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

Indian bonds 4 basis points lower at 7.89 percent tracking lower crude prices and after independent news provider NewsRise Financial reported on Monday that the finance ministry expects the RBI to cut interest rates before its policy review on Feb. 3, citing an unidentified senior ministry official.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate 3 basis points lower at 7.18 percent while the one-year rate down 5 basis points at 7.76 percent.

CALL MONEY

The one-day cash rate at 8.40/8.47 percent versus the previous day's close of 8.20/8.25 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)