STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.11 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.12 percent, as weaker regional shares offset optimism over additional reforms a day after the government passed an executive order to ease land-acquisition rules.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 63.54/55 per dollar compared with the previous close of 63.6725/6850 per dollar on dollar selling, traders say. Gains in most Asian currencies also help.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

Indian bonds 7 basis points lower at 7.86 percent, tracking strength in the rupee and on lower crude prices.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate 2 basis points lower at 7.20 percent, while the one-year rate down 4 basis points at 7.77 percent.

CALL MONEY

The one-day cash rate at 8.50/8.55 percent versus the previous day's close of 8.20/8.25 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)