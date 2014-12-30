STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.03 percent and the broader NSE index rose 0.02 percent, as weaker Asian shares offset optimism over additional reforms a day after the government passed an executive order to ease land-acquisition rules.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended at 63.39/3950 per dollar compared with previous close of 63.6725/6850, as a weakening dollar prompted exporters to sell the U.S. currency, while a spurt in buying of domestic debt by foreign investors also helped.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

Indian benchmark bond yield ended 6 basis points down at 7.87 percent, on lower crude prices and as gains in rupee aided sentiment in debt.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate ended 3 basis points lower at 7.19 percent, while the one-year rate down 5 basis points at 7.76 percent.

CALL MONEY

The one-day cash rate ended down at 8.10/8.15 percent versus the previous day's close of 8.20/8.25 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)