UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 24
April 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 39 points at 7,153 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.03 percent and the broader NSE index rose 0.02 percent, as weaker Asian shares offset optimism over additional reforms a day after the government passed an executive order to ease land-acquisition rules.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended at 63.39/3950 per dollar compared with previous close of 63.6725/6850, as a weakening dollar prompted exporters to sell the U.S. currency, while a spurt in buying of domestic debt by foreign investors also helped.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
Indian benchmark bond yield ended 6 basis points down at 7.87 percent, on lower crude prices and as gains in rupee aided sentiment in debt.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate ended 3 basis points lower at 7.19 percent, while the one-year rate down 5 basis points at 7.76 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate ended down at 8.10/8.15 percent versus the previous day's close of 8.20/8.25 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
