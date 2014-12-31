STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.23 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.27 percent, tracking gains in Asian shares. Auto stocks fall after the government plans not to extend tax breaks.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee marginally stronger at 63.36/37 per dollar compared with the previous close of 63.39/3950, tracking strength in other Asian currencies.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield steady at 7.87 percent amid profit-taking but lower crude prices to keep yields lower.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate 2 basis points lower at 7.17 percent, while the one-year rate down 2 basis points at 7.74 percent.

CALL MONEY

The one-day cash rate higher at 9.00/9.05 percent versus the previous day's close of 8.10/8.15 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)