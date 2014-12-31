STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.09 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.16 percent, as blue-chips such as ICICI Bank and Bharat Heavy Electrics Ltd gain.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 63.24/25 per dollar compared with the previous close of 63.39/3950, in line with Asian currencies and tracking gains in shares.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.86 percent, on lower global oil prices.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate falls 1 basis point to 7.18 percent, and the one-year rate also down 1 bp at 7.75 percent.

CALL MONEY

The one-day cash rate higher at 9.00/9.05 percent versus the previous day's close of 8.10/8.15 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)