STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.09 percent and the broader NSE
index higher 0.16 percent, as blue-chips such as ICICI Bank and
Bharat Heavy Electrics Ltd gain.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 63.24/25 per
dollar compared with the previous close of 63.39/3950, in line
with Asian currencies and tracking gains in shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.86
percent, on lower global oil prices.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate falls 1 basis point to 7.18
percent, and the one-year rate also down 1 bp at 7.75 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate higher at 9.00/9.05 percent versus the
previous day's close of 8.10/8.15 percent.
