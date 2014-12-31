STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.35 percent and the broader NSE index closed higher 0.42 percent, ending a record-setting year with hopes that the momentum would sustain in 2015 should the government announce additional economic reforms and the central bank start cutting interest rates.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 63.03/04 per dollar compared with the previous close of 63.39/3950, on corporate dollar selling and in absence of RBI intervention.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield ended down 1 basis point at 7.86 percent, posting its biggest yearly fall since 2008, on expectation of rate cuts in 2015.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate ended flat at 7.19 percent, and the one-year rate unchanged at 7.76 percent.

CALL MONEY

The one-day cash rate higher at 8.95/9.00 percent versus the previous day's close of 8.10/8.15 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)