STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.35 percent and the
broader NSE index closed higher 0.42 percent, ending a
record-setting year with hopes that the momentum would sustain
in 2015 should the government announce additional economic
reforms and the central bank start cutting interest rates.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 63.03/04
per dollar compared with the previous close of 63.39/3950, on
corporate dollar selling and in absence of RBI intervention.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield ended down 1 basis point at
7.86 percent, posting its biggest yearly fall since 2008, on
expectation of rate cuts in 2015.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate ended flat at 7.19 percent, and
the one-year rate unchanged at 7.76 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate higher at 8.95/9.00 percent versus the
previous day's close of 8.10/8.15 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)