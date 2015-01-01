STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.17 percent and the broader NSE index 0.14 percent lower, tracking fall in U.S. stocks as crude oil prices continued their descent. Most Asian markets shut for New Year holiday.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 63.25/26 per dollar compared with the previous close of 63.03/04, tracking broad gains in dollar.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.84 percent, as lower oil prices expected to help ease inflation, prompting the central bank to cut rates in 2015.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.18 percent, and the one-year rate 2 basis points lower at 7.74 percent.

CALL MONEY

The one-day cash rate down at 8.25/8.30 percent versus the previous day's close of 8.95/9.00 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)