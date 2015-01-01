STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.15 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.16 percent lower, amid low volume, dragged down by
blue-chips on the first trading day of 2015.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 63.32/33 per
dollar compared with the previous close of 63.03/04, tracking
dollar gains and weakness in shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.85
percent, as lower oil prices expected to help ease inflation,
which would prompt the central bank to cut rates in 2015.
Traders expect profit-taking in bonds.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate steady at 7.19 percent, and the
one-year rate 1 basis point lower at 7.75 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate down at 8.15/8.20 percent versus the
previous close of 8.95/9.00 percent.
