STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.03 percent higher and the broader NSE index closed up 0.02 percent, as gains in telecom stocks such as Bharti Airtel on news of spectrum pricing were offset by profit-taking in some blue-chips.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 63.35/36 per dollar compared with the previous close of 63.03/04, as the U.S. currency rose in thin trade. Concerns over a sluggish disinvestment process also hurt.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's benchmark bond yield ended up 2 basis points at 7.88 percent, as a report of delay in disinvestment raised concern that the government may fall short of its fiscal deficit target.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate 3 basis points higher at 7.22 percent and the one-year rate 2 basis points up at 7.78 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The one-day cash rate ended lower at 7.00/7.05 percent versus the previous close of 8.95/9.00 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)