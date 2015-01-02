RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index 1 percent higher and the broader NSE index up 0.95 percent, lead by gains in banking stocks.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee little changed at 63.36/37 per dollar compared with the previous close of 63.35/36, as strength in the dollar is offset by gains in shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield steady at 7.88 percent, ahead of the 140 billion bonds auction due later in the day.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate 1 basis point up at 7.23 percent, while the one-year rate lower 1 basis point at 7.77 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus Thursday's close of 7.00/7.05 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.