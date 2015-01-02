STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index 1 percent higher and the broader NSE index up 0.95 percent, lead by gains in banking stocks.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee little changed at 63.36/37 per dollar compared with the previous close of 63.35/36, as strength in the dollar is offset by gains in shares.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield steady at 7.88 percent, ahead of the 140 billion bonds auction due later in the day.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate 1 basis point up at 7.23 percent, while the one-year rate lower 1 basis point at 7.77 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus Thursday's close of 7.00/7.05 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)