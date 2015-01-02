STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index is higher 1.48 percent and the broader NSE index is up 1.45 percent, with both heading towards their sixth straight session of gains, helped by banking stocks ahead of an industry meet, while a survey showing manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace in two years in December also boosted sentiment.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 63.26/27 per dollar compared with the previous close of 63.35/36, on custodial inflows and tracking strength in shares.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield steady at 7.88 percent, as low oil prices offset the impact from higher-than-expected cut-off yields at bond auction.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate 1 basis point up at 7.23 percent, while the one-year rate lower 1 basis point at 7.77 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent versus Thursday's close of 7.00/7.05 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)