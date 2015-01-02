STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended higher at 1.38 percent and the broader NSE index closed up 1.35 percent, hitting their highest level in three weeks as banking stocks surged on expectations from an industry meet underway, while a survey showing manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace in two years in December also boosted sentiment.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 63.2850/2950 per dollar compared with the previous close of 63.35/36, tracking strength in shares.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield ended down 1 basis point at 7.87 percent, in a range-bound session.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate closed 1 basis point up at 7.23 percent, while the one-year rate ended 3 bps lower at 7.75 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended up at 7.10/7.20 percent versus Thursday's close of 7.00/7.05 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)