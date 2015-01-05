STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up at 0.29 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.34 percent, on fresh allocation in domestic oriented stocks such as Larsen and Toubro Ltd and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, traders say.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 63.37/38 per dollar compared with Friday's close of 63.2850/2950, tracking broad dollar strength.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's benchmark bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.86 percent, tracking lower crude prices and on continued hopes of a rate cut as early as next month.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate down 4 basis points at 7.19 percent, while the one-year rate falls 2 bps to 7.73 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent. The three day cash rate on Friday closed at 7.10/7.20 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)