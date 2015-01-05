STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index nearly flat and the broader NSE index edges down 0.08 percent, taking cue from lower European index futures ahead of the equity market open on Monday, with political uncertainty in Greece firmly in the spotlight ahead of elections later this month.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 63.34/35 per dollar compared with Friday's close of 63.2850/2950, tracking broad dollar strength.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.86 percent, tracking lower crude prices.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 5 basis points at 7.18 percent, while the one-year rate falls 2 bps to 7.73 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent. The three day cash rate closed at 7.10/7.20 percent on Friday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)