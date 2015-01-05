STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.16 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.20 percent lower, as state-run lenders fell on disappointment over a lack of significant announcements after a two-day banking conclave attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while technology stocks also fell.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 63.41/42 per dollar compared with Friday's close of 63.2850/2950, tracking weakness in Asian currencies against the dollar.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield ended up 2 basis points at 7.89 percent, as lack of fresh cues on the direction of the market and concern over government achieving its fiscal deficit target dampen demand.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.22 percent, while the one-year rate ended 1 bp up at 7.76 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate ended higher at 8.95/9.00 percent. The three-day cash rate closed at 7.10/7.20 percent on Friday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)