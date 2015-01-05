RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.16 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.20 percent lower, as state-run lenders fell on disappointment over a lack of significant announcements after a two-day banking conclave attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while technology stocks also fell.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 63.41/42 per dollar compared with Friday's close of 63.2850/2950, tracking weakness in Asian currencies against the dollar.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark bond yield ended up 2 basis points at 7.89 percent, as lack of fresh cues on the direction of the market and concern over government achieving its fiscal deficit target dampen demand.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.22 percent, while the one-year rate ended 1 bp up at 7.76 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's one-day cash rate ended higher at 8.95/9.00 percent. The three-day cash rate closed at 7.10/7.20 percent on Friday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
