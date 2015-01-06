STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 1.95 percent and the broader NSE index 1.91 percent lower, heading towards their biggest daily fall in nearly three weeks, tracking lower global shares amid an unrelenting slide in oil prices and political uncertainty in Greece.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee flat at 63.44/45 per dollar compared with previous close of 63.41/42, as fall in dollar index offset slump in domestic shares.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's benchmark bond yield up 2 basis points at 7.91 percent, tracking weakness in the rupee.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate down 4 basis points at 7.18 percent, while the one-year rate falls 3 bps to 7.73 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate drops to 8.20/8.25 as against previous close of 8.95/9.00 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)