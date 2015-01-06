STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 1.96 percent and the broader NSE index 1.87 percent lower, heading for their biggest daily loss since the midst of the rupee crisis in 2013 amid an unrelenting slide in oil prices and political uncertainty in Greece.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trading strong at 63.34/35 per dollar compared with previous close of 63.41/42, as foreign banks sell dollars, dealers say. Most of the Asian currencies trade higher against dollar.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's benchmark bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.90 percent, on some profit-taking. However, traders expect yields to fall later in the day if rupee continue to strengthen and on lower oil prices.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate down 3 basis points at 7.19 percent, while the one-year rate also falls 3 bps to 7.73 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate drops to 8.20/8.30 as against previous close of 8.95/9.00 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)