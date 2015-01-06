STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended down 3.07 percent and the broader NSE index fell 3 percent, posting their biggest daily losses since the rupee crisis in 2013 as a continued slide in oil prices hit emerging markets, sending blue-chips such as State Bank of India sharply lower.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 63.57/58 per dollar compared with the previous close of 63.41/42, as global risk risk aversion mounted following a sharp drop in crude oil and stocks that has rekindled concerns about the strength of the global economy.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's benchmark bond yield ended up 1 basis point at 7.90 percent, despite yield on the equivalent U.S. Treasury bonds tumbling as local bonds remain supported by rate cut bets.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate ended down 2 bps at 7.20 percent, while the one-year rate closed flat at 7.76 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate ended lower at 7.45/7.55 as against previous close of 8.95/9.00 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)