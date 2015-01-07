RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.18 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.24 percent, as blue-chips such as Reliance Industries gain on value buying. Asian shares also trade higher after recent steep falls.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 63.45/46 per dollar compared with the previous close of 63.57/58, tracking strength in shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield down 3 basis points at 7.87 percent, as oil prices stay near five-and-a-half year lows and tracking fall in U.S. Treasury yields.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate down 5 bps at 7.15 percent, while the one-year rate 3 bps lower at 7.73 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent against the previous close of 7.45/7.55 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.