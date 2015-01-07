STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index falls 0.21 percent and the broader NSE index down 0.2 percent, as stocks favoured by overseas investors such as ICICI Bank decline, following heavy foreign sales in derivatives and cash shares the previous day.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 63.35/36 per dollar compared with the previous close of 63.57/58, as custodian banks selling dollars, traders say.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield down 3 basis points at 7.87 percent, as oil prices stay near five-and-a-half year lows and tracking fall in U.S. Treasury yields.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 7 bps at 7.13 percent, while the one-year rate 3 bps lower at 7.73 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent against the previous close of 7.45/7.55 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)