STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.29 percent and the broader NSE index fell 0.31 percent, as stocks favoured by overseas investors such as ICICI Bank declined, following heavy foreign sales in derivatives and cash shares in the previous session.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 63.17/18 per dollar compared with the previous close of 63.57/58, to become the best performer in emerging Asia on custodial flows.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield ended down 4 basis points at 7.86 percent, as oil prices fell below $50 a barrel for the first time since May 2009, raising hopes of rate cuts.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate ended down 11 bps at 7.09 percent, while the one-year rate closed 6 bps lower at 7.70 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate ended at 8.00/8.10 percent, compared with the previous close of 7.45/7.55 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)