STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.81 percent and the broader NSE index gain 0.91 percent, tracking higher Asian shares after upbeat U.S. employment data and a halt to a slide in oil prices tempered investor risk aversion.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 63.08/09 per dollar compared with the previous close of 63.57/58, tracking higher shares and gains in most of the Asian currencies.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's benchmark bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.84 percent, as lower oil prices raises rate-cut hopes.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate down 3 bps at 7.06 percent, while the one-year rate 4 bps lower at 7.66 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate rises at 8.20/8.25 percent, compared with the previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)