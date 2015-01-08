RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.81 percent and the broader NSE index gain 0.91 percent, tracking higher Asian shares after upbeat U.S. employment data and a halt to a slide in oil prices tempered investor risk aversion.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 63.08/09 per dollar compared with the previous close of 63.57/58, tracking higher shares and gains in most of the Asian currencies.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.84 percent, as lower oil prices raises rate-cut hopes.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate down 3 bps at 7.06 percent, while the one-year rate 4 bps lower at 7.66 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate rises at 8.20/8.25 percent, compared with the previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
