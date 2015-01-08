RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 1.11 percent and the broader NSE index gains 1.25 percent, rebounding from a near three-week low hit in the previous session, led by gains in stocks focussed on the domestic economy such as ITC and ICICI Bank on value buying.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 62.84/85 per dollar compared with the previous close of 63.17/18, on custodial flow, with gains in shares and other Asian currencies also helping.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.84 percent, recovering from a low of 7.8295 percent, on profit taking ahead of a 140-billion-rupee auction on Friday as foreign investors have already exhausted their investment limit, NSDL data shows.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate down 5 bps at 7.04 percent, while the one-year rate 4 bps lower at 7.66 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate rises to 8.15/8.20 percent, compared with the previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
