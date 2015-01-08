STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 1.11 percent and the broader NSE index gains 1.25 percent, rebounding from a near three-week low hit in the previous session, led by gains in stocks focussed on the domestic economy such as ITC and ICICI Bank on value buying.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 62.84/85 per dollar compared with the previous close of 63.17/18, on custodial flow, with gains in shares and other Asian currencies also helping.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.84 percent, recovering from a low of 7.8295 percent, on profit taking ahead of a 140-billion-rupee auction on Friday as foreign investors have already exhausted their investment limit, NSDL data shows.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 5 bps at 7.04 percent, while the one-year rate 4 bps lower at 7.66 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate rises to 8.15/8.20 percent, compared with the previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)