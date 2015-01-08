RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.36 percent and the broader NSE index closed 1.64 percent higher, rebounding from a near three-week low hit in the previous session, led by gains in companies focused on the domestic economy such as ITC and ICICI Bank.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 62.67/68 per dollar compared with the previous close of 63.17/18, as foreign investors continue to buy Indian debt. Two large banks, one private and one foreign were spotted selling dollars aggressively in the market, traders said.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield ended flat at 7.86 percent, recovering from a low of 7.8295 percent, on profit-taking ahead of a 140-billion-rupee auction on Friday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate ended down 3 bps at 7.06 percent, while the one-year rate closed 2 bps lower at 7.68 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate ended unchanged from Wednesday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
