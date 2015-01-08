STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.36 percent and the broader NSE index closed 1.64 percent higher, rebounding from a near three-week low hit in the previous session, led by gains in companies focused on the domestic economy such as ITC and ICICI Bank.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 62.67/68 per dollar compared with the previous close of 63.17/18, as foreign investors continue to buy Indian debt. Two large banks, one private and one foreign were spotted selling dollars aggressively in the market, traders said.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield ended flat at 7.86 percent, recovering from a low of 7.8295 percent, on profit-taking ahead of a 140-billion-rupee auction on Friday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate ended down 3 bps at 7.06 percent, while the one-year rate closed 2 bps lower at 7.68 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate ended unchanged from Wednesday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)