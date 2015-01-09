STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.60 percent and the broader NSE index 0.58 percent higher, as blue-chips gain on value buying and tracking higher Asian shares.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 62.29/30 per dollar compared with the previous close of 62.67/68, tracking higher shares and with most of the Asian currencies gaining against the dollar.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.85 percent, ahead of 140 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) bond auction later in the day.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 1 bp at 7.05 percent, while the one-year rate falls 2 bps to 7.66 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent, against Thursday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent. ($1 = 62.3550 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)