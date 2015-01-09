US STOCKS-Wall St edges up on heavy earnings day; Fed on tap
* Indexes up: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.06 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.60 percent and the broader NSE index 0.58 percent higher, as blue-chips gain on value buying and tracking higher Asian shares.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 62.29/30 per dollar compared with the previous close of 62.67/68, tracking higher shares and with most of the Asian currencies gaining against the dollar.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.85 percent, ahead of 140 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) bond auction later in the day.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate down 1 bp at 7.05 percent, while the one-year rate falls 2 bps to 7.66 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent, against Thursday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent. ($1 = 62.3550 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
NEW YORK, May 2 Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday as gains for the tech and industrial sectors countered weakness in auto and energy stocks and investors digested a heavy day of earnings reports.