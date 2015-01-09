STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.12 percent and the broader NSE index 0.09 percent higher, lead by software services exporter, Infosys, which surged 6 percent after its December-quarter earnings beat estimates.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 62.39/40 per dollar compared with the previous close of 62.67/68, as most of the Asian currencies gain against the dollar and rise in shares also helps.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.87 percent, on profit-taking. Traders await 140 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) bond auction later in the day.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate up 2 bps at 7.08 percent, while the one-year rate flat to 7.68 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, against Thursday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent. ($1 = 62.3550 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)