STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.67 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.61 percent higher, on the back of a 5 percent gain in Infosys Ltd after its December-quarter earnings beat estimates.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 62.3250/3350 per dollar compared with the previous close of 62.67/68, as most Asian currencies gain against the dollar and a rise in shares also aids.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's benchmark bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 7.84 percent, as global oil prices remain low and yield cut-offs in the weekly auction were in-line with expectations. Traders await retail inflation data due next week.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate ended down 1 bp at 7.05 percent, and the one-year rate also closed 1 bp lower at 7.67 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate ended little changed at 8.00/8.05 percent, compared with Thursday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent. ($1 = 62.3550 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)