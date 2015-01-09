US STOCKS-Wall St edges up on heavy earnings day; Fed on tap
* Indexes up: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.06 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.67 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.61 percent higher, on the back of a 5 percent gain in Infosys Ltd after its December-quarter earnings beat estimates.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 62.3250/3350 per dollar compared with the previous close of 62.67/68, as most Asian currencies gain against the dollar and a rise in shares also aids.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 7.84 percent, as global oil prices remain low and yield cut-offs in the weekly auction were in-line with expectations. Traders await retail inflation data due next week.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate ended down 1 bp at 7.05 percent, and the one-year rate also closed 1 bp lower at 7.67 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended little changed at 8.00/8.05 percent, compared with Thursday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent. ($1 = 62.3550 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.06 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
NEW YORK, May 2 Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday as gains for the tech and industrial sectors countered weakness in auto and energy stocks and investors digested a heavy day of earnings reports.