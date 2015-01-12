STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.04 percent and the broader NSE index 0.12 percent higher as banking stocks gain. Traders await key retail inflation data due later in the day.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 62.15/16 per dollar compared with the previous close of 62.3250/3350, tracking gains in Asian currencies.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's benchmark bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.82 percent, as global oil prices continue their slide as Goldman Sachs lowered its short-term price outlook, while refineries in Ohio and Pennsylvania were hit by fires over the weekend, curtailing demand for crude in the U.S.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate down 6 bps at 6.99 percent, and the one-year rate 3 bps lower at 7.64 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate higher at 8.15/8.20 percent. The three-day cash-rate ended at 8.00/8.05 percent on Friday. ($1 = 62.3550 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)