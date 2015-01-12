STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.12 percent and the broader NSE index was 0.07 percent lower led by energy stocks such as Reliance Industries and Oil and Natural Gas Corp as global oil prices extended their recent falls.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 62.18/19 per dollar compared with the previous close of 62.3250/3350, as most of the Asian currencies trade higher.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield down 3 basis points at 7.81 percent, ahead of retail inflation due after markets close. CPI expected to show a rise in Dec inflation to 5.4 pct, but within RBI's Jan 2016 target of 6 pct.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 7 basis points at 6.98 percent, and the one-year rate 4 basis points lower at 7.63 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.10/8.15 percent. The three-day cash-rate ended at 8.00/8.05 percent on Friday. ($1 = 62.3550 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)