STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index and the broader NSE index both closed 0.46 percent higher on optimism ahead of retail inflation data due later in the day. Sentiment was also boosted after European shares gained on increased mergers and acquisition activity in the healthcare sector.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 62.16/17 per dollar compared with the previous close of 62.3250/3350, as most Asian currencies rose.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's benchmark bond yield ended down 3 basis points at 7.81 percent, ahead of retail inflation data due after markets close and tracking fall in global oil prices.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate closed 7 basis points lower at 6.98 percent, and the one-year rate ended down 2 basis points at 7.65 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate ended higher at 8.20/8.25 percent. The three-day cash-rate ended at 8.00/8.05 percent on Friday. ($1 = 62.3550 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)