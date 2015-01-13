STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index gains 0.03 percent and the broader NSE index 0.17 percent higher, after industrial output makes an impressive recovery and better-than-expected inflation data raises hopes of a rate cut by the central bank in the February policy. Gains in Asian shares also aid sentiment.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 62.08/09 per dollar compared with the previous close of 62.16/17, tracking gains in shares and as most of the Asian currencies trade higher.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield down 5 basis points at 7.76 percent, on rising hopes of a rate cut after better-than-expected inflation data.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate 6 bps lower at 6.92 percent and the one-year rate down 6 bps at 7.59 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.30/8.40 percent as against Monday's close of 8.20/8.25 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)