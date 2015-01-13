STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.04 percent and the broader NSE index 0.36 percent higher as rate-sensitive stocks such as banks rise after better-than-expected December retail inflation data raises hopes that the central bank would cut rates in February.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 62.06/07 per dollar compared with the previous close of 62.16/17, on dollar selling by exporters and as inflows continue in debt markets. However, likely RBI intervention limits further rise.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield down 5 basis points at 7.76 percent, after data showing consumer price inflation sharply below expectations reinforces hopes the central bank would cut interest rates at its next policy review in early February.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate 5 bps lower at 6.93 percent and the one-year rate down 6 bps at 7.59 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.60/8.70 percent as against Monday's close of 8.20/8.25 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)