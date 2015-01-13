STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.6 percent and the broader NSE index 0.3 percent lower, dragged down by energy stocks such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp, tracking fall in crude prices, while profit-taking hit some of the recent outperformers.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended marginally stronger at 62.14/15 per dollar compared with the previous close of 62.16/17, on dollar inflows but the central bank likely stepped in to curb the rise, traders said.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield ended down 4 basis points at 7.77 percent, after data showing consumer price inflation sharply below expectations reinforces hopes the central bank would cut interest rates at its next policy review in early February.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate ended 3 bps lower at 6.95 percent and the one-year rate down 4 bps at 7.61 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.05/8.10 percent as against Monday's close of 8.20/8.25 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)