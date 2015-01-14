STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.06 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.05 percent, as Hindustan Unilever leads the gains on expectations of better earnings due on Jan. 19, while cement stocks rise on speculation of price hike.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 62.09/10 per dollar compared with the previous close of 62.14/15, tracking strength in shares. Asian currencies trading mixed.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield steady at 7.77 percent, as traders await wholesale inflation data due at 0630 GMT

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 1 basis point at 6.94 percent and the one-year rate steady at 7.61 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.35/8.40 percent as against previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)