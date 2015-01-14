RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index is down 0.55 percent and the broader NSE index is 0.52 percent lower. ITC falls as government looks to amend anti-smoking law and copper refiners such as Sesa sterlite, Hindalco decline after metal drops to 5-1/2 year lows.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trades weaker at 62.17/18 per dollar compared with the previous close of 62.14/15, tracking weakness in shares. Asian currency are mixed against the dollar.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield up 1 bp at 7.78 percent on profit-taking in a range-bound trade, traders say.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate unchanged at 6.95 percent and the one-year rate also flat at 7.61 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate higher at 8.30/8.35 percent as against previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
