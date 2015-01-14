RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index closed 0.29 percent lower and the broader NSE index ended down 0.26 percent, led by declines in ITC Ltd after the government proposed to amend anti-smoking laws, including banning the sale of loose cigarettes. Sentiment was also hit as metal stocks slumped, tracking falls in commodities.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 62.18/19 per dollar compared with the previous close of 62.14/15, tracking weakness in shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield ended flat at 7.77 percent as lower oil prices offset profit-taking after bond prices rose to a record high. Traders now await RBI's monetary policy due on February 3.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate ended unchanged at 6.95 percent and the one-year rate closed up 2 basis points at 7.63 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended lower at 7.50/7.60 percent against its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.