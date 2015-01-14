STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.29 percent lower and the broader NSE index ended down 0.26 percent, led by declines in ITC Ltd after the government proposed to amend anti-smoking laws, including banning the sale of loose cigarettes. Sentiment was also hit as metal stocks slumped, tracking falls in commodities.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 62.18/19 per dollar compared with the previous close of 62.14/15, tracking weakness in shares.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield ended flat at 7.77 percent as lower oil prices offset profit-taking after bond prices rose to a record high. Traders now await RBI's monetary policy due on February 3.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate ended unchanged at 6.95 percent and the one-year rate closed up 2 basis points at 7.63 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended lower at 7.50/7.60 percent against its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)