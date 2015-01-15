STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 1.56 percent and the broader NSE index gains 1.53 percent, as banking stocks rally after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lowers interest rates by 25 basis points in a surprise inter-meeting cut.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.82/83 per dollar compared with the previous close of 62.18/19, tracking gains in shares after RBI's surprise rate cut.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield down 10 basis points at 7.67 percent after RBI's rate cut.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate falls 6 basis points to 6.89 percent and the one-year rate down 12 basis points at 7.51 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 7.95/8.00 percent against its previous close of 7.50/7.60 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)