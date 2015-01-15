RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 2.45 percent and the broader NSE index gains 2.41 percent, heading towards their biggest daily gain in more than eight months, after blue-chips including interest rate-sensitive stocks surge on hopes the central bank's surprise rate cut will stoke growth and earnings.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.68/69 per dollar compared with the previous close of 62.18/19, tracking gains in shares. Most of the Asian currencies gain against the dollar.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield down 9 basis points at 7.68 percent after the central bank surprised markets with a 25 basis point rate cut.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate falls 6 bps to 6.89 percent and the one-year rate down 12 bps at 7.51 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate higher at 8.00/8.10 percent against the previous close of 7.50/7.60 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.