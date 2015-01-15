STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 2.66 percent and the broader NSE index closed 2.62 percent higher, marking their biggest daily gain in eight months, after blue-chips led by interest rate-sensitive stocks surged on hopes the central bank's surprise rate cut will stoke growth.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee ended at 62.0550/0650 per dollar after rising to 61.47 per dollar, its strongest level since Nov. 13, as the central bank stepped in to prevent further sharp appreciation in the rupee, traders said. Dollar short-covering seen globally after Swiss National Bank move on removing band on currency also hurt. The partially convertible rupee ended at 62.18/19 on Wednesday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield ended 8 basis points down at 7.69 percent after the central bank surprised with a 25 basis point rate cut and hinted at more amid easing inflation and the government's fiscal consolidation efforts.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate ended down 5 basis points at 6.90 percent and the one-year rate closed 10 basis points lower at 7.53 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended marginally higher at 7.70/7.75 percent against the previous close of 7.50/7.60 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)