RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.12 percent and the broader NSE index 0.11 percent lower, led by fall in Tata Consultancy Services after its Dec-quarter dollar revenue growth lagged estimates. Slides in Asian shares also hurt.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.10/11 per dollar against Thursday's close of 62.0550/0650 amid global forex volatility after Switzerland's unexpected move to abandon its currency cap.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.68 percent, on expectation of further rate cuts after the surprise cut on Thursday. Traders await 140 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) bonds auction later in the day.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate down 7 bps at 6.83 percent and the one-year rate falls 4 bps to 7.49 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent against Thursday's close of 7.70/7.75 percent. ($1 = 62.1250 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.