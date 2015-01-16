RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.14 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.11 percent as infrastructure stocks such as Larsen & Toubro and capital goods stocks rise.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trades stronger at 61.91/92 per dollar against Thursday's close of 62.0550/0650, tracking strength in domestic shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield steady at 7.69 percent, ahead of the 140-billion-rupee ($2.25 billion) bonds auction results due later in the day. Reuters poll expects cbank likely to sell 2022 bond at 7.80 percent.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate down 9 bps at 6.81 percent and the one-year rate falls 7 bps to 7.46 percent, on expectations of further easing.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent against Thursday's close of 7.70/7.75 percent. ($1 = 62.1250 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
