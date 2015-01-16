RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.17 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.23 percent higher, marking their best weekly performance since October, as blue-chips such as Larsen and Toubro gained after the central bank's unexpected rate cut on Thursday.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trades ended stronger at 61.8650/8750 per dollar against Thursday's close of 62.0550/0650, tracking strength in domestic shares but likely intervention by the central bank at higher levels limited the gains.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield ended up 2 basis points at 7.71 percent, on profit-taking after bond prices rose to 18-month high on Thursday after the surprise rate cut by the central bank.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate ended 8 bps lower at 6.82 percent and the one-year rate closed down 3 bps at 7.50 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended marginally lower at 7.50/7.60 percent against Thursday's close of 7.70/7.75 percent. ($1 = 62.1250 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.