RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.25 percent, while the broader NSE index falls 0.26 percent, on profit-taking in stocks heavily owned by foreign investors such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. Weakness in Asian shares also weighing on indexes.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee little changed at 62.95/96 per dollar from Friday's close of 62.9650/9750, on concerns about a strong dollar and impact of a Fed rate hike. FII flows being watched.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.79 percent, as crude oil prices fall amid the broad dollar strength. Traders await wholesale inflation data due later in the day and Fed's two-day policy meeting starting Tuesday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 7.13 percent, while the one-year rate falls 2 bps to 7.65 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate rises to 8.00/8.05 percent as against three-day cash rate of 6.75/6.80 percent on Friday. (Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.