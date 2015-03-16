STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 0.25 percent, while the broader NSE index falls 0.26 percent, on profit-taking in stocks heavily owned by foreign investors such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. Weakness in Asian shares also weighing on indexes.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee little changed at 62.95/96 per dollar from Friday's close of 62.9650/9750, on concerns about a strong dollar and impact of a Fed rate hike. FII flows being watched.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.79 percent, as crude oil prices fall amid the broad dollar strength. Traders await wholesale inflation data due later in the day and Fed's two-day policy meeting starting Tuesday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 7.13 percent, while the one-year rate falls 2 bps to 7.65 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate rises to 8.00/8.05 percent as against three-day cash rate of 6.75/6.80 percent on Friday. (Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)